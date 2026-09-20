Seven injured, five critical after car collides with two e-rickshaws near Assam-Meghalaya border

At least seven people were injured, including five who were reportedly in critical condition, after a road accident involving a car and two e-rickshaws in Assam’s Goalpara district on Sunday, September 20.

The accident occurred on the Paikan-Tura National Highway at Bakhiripara in the Kukurkata area along the Assam-Meghalaya border, under the jurisdiction of Krishnai Police Station.

According to preliminary information, a WagonR car bearing registration number ML-10B-5919 collided with two e-rickshaws, leaving seven people injured.

Five of the injured reportedly sustained serious injuries and were said to be in critical condition. The injured were taken for medical treatment following the accident.

Further details regarding the identities of those injured and the circumstances leading to the collision are awaited.