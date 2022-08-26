President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will present 46 deserving awardees with the coveted "National Awards to Teachers 2022" at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 5 to commemorate "Teacher's Day."

Out of these 46 selected awardees; seven hail from the northeast region.

The seven educators from Northeastern states that won the coveted honours include - Meenakshi Goswami (Principal of CNS Higher Secondary School in Assam’s Sonitpur District), Sidharth Yonzone (Principal of Eklavya Model Residential School in Sikkim’s Gyalshing District), Mimi Yhoshii (Head Teacher of GMS Officers Hill in Nagaland’s Kohima District), Nongmaithem Gautam Singh (Teacher of Eastern Ideal High School in Manipur’s Imphal East District), Mala Jigdal Dorjee (Principal of Modern Senior Secondary School in Sikkim’s Gangtok District), Gamchi Timre R. Marak (Head Teacher of Educere Higher Secondary School in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills District) and Santosh Nath (Acting Head Teacher of South Mirzapur High School in Tripura’s South District).

Every year on September 5th Teachers Day, the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education hosts a national-level event to present the National Awards to the top teachers in the nation who have been chosen following a rigorous, transparent, and online three-stage selection process.

The National Awards to Teachers are intended to honour those educators who, through their dedication and hard work, have not only improved the standard of education in schools but also improved the lives of their students. They also serve to recognize the unique contributions of educators in the nation.