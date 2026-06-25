Seven rescued Golden Langurs released into the wild at Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has announced the successful release of seven endangered Golden Langurs into the wild at Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park following their rescue from an alleged wildlife trafficking network, rehabilitation and scientific monitoring.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, the minister said the rescued primates had completed a carefully supervised rehabilitation process before being reintroduced into their natural habitat.

Responding to queries raised by members of the media regarding the condition of the rescued animals, Mallabaruah stated that the seven Golden Langurs had now been successfully released after undergoing rescue operations, rehabilitation measures and scientific assessment of their health and behaviour.

He described the development as a major achievement in Assam’s wildlife conservation efforts and credited the outcome to coordinated action involving forest officials, wildlife experts, enforcement agencies and local communities.

According to the minister, the release reflects the collective commitment of all stakeholders involved in protecting endangered wildlife and also serves as a strong message against poaching and illegal wildlife trafficking activities in the state.

The released langurs were among eight endangered Golden Langurs rescued earlier this year during a major anti-trafficking operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police in Chirang district. One of the rescued animals, however, did not survive despite medical intervention and rehabilitation efforts.

The rescue operation was carried out following specific intelligence inputs. STF personnel from Guwahati, supported by Sidli Police, conducted a late-night operation along National Highway-27 in the Sidli area of Chirang district, leading to the dismantling of an alleged international wildlife trafficking network.

Authorities arrested nine suspected traffickers during the operation, including one Bangladeshi national, and rescued the eight Golden Langurs. The species is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and is recognised among the world’s most endangered primates.

Following the rescue, the surviving langurs remained under the supervision of wildlife specialists and veterinary teams, who monitored their recovery and behavioural adaptation before certifying them fit for release.

The animals have now been reintroduced into Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, a biodiversity-rich protected area spread across Chirang and Kokrajhar districts in the Bodoland Territorial Region. Covering more than 316 square kilometres, the national park forms part of the Manas Biosphere Reserve and provides habitat for several rare and endangered species, including the Golden Langur.