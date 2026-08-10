Seven youths injured in alleged attack by gamblers in Assam’s Batadrava

Seven youths were injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of gamblers while they were collecting video footage of an ongoing gambling game at Dhania Bheti Kalabazar in Batadrava, Nagaon district.

According to allegations, gambling activities have been continuing openly in the area for a long time, despite claims that the organisers have been operating under the radar of Batadrava Police.

One of the injured youths, identified as Rafiqul Islam, was reportedly admitted to a hospital in critical condition following the alleged attack.

The incident has triggered concern in the area, with allegations of unchecked gambling activities being raised against those involved.

Office-bearers of the All Assam Minority Sangram Parishad subsequently lodged a complaint at Batadrava Police Station, seeking action in connection with the incident.

Police are expected to investigate the allegations and ascertain the circumstances leading to the attack.