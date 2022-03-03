GUWAHATI: 5 more students from Assam who were stranded in Ukraine amid the armed conflict have returned safely to national capital New Delhi.

Mukul Doshi, Wakib Amin Mazumdar, Anshul Bhartia, Jintu Phukan, and Nishikesh Kaushik, all students from Assam studying in Ukraine, have been evacuated by the Ministry of External Affiars (MEA), the government has confirmed.

On their arrival in Delhi today at 5.30 am were received by officials from Assam Bhawan, New Delhi. They will be staying in Assam House, New Delhi and travel by air from Delhi to Guwahati will be arranged accordingly.

Another 3 students - Reya Sharma Thakur from Dibrugarh , Amitesh Nath from Guwahati and Md Nishar Alom from Jalukbari, Guwahati arrived today early morning.

Another two students from Ukraine - Mohammad Pakeej Ahmed from Mangaldoi and Himjyoti Talukdar from Sualkuchi - arrived today morning

Tanaya Mahanta, Swati Joshi, and Evanziline Basumatari arrived in New Delhi yesterday.

According to sources, as many as 160 people from Assam were staying in Ukraine when the invasion occurred.

A bulk of those (59) are from the capital district of Kamrup (Metro). Nine persons each from Nalbari, Darrang, and Nagaon were also staying in Ukraine.

The process of evacuating the remaining people is underway.

An Indian student from Barnala in Punjab on Wednesday died in Ukraine where a war is raging following the invasion of the Russian military.

Chandan Jindal (22) was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia Ukraine.

According to available reports, Jindal was admitted in Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia (Kyivska street 68) after suffering an Ischemic stroke. He breathed his last earlier in the day.

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