Several suspected cybercriminals detained during police raid at Guwahatii Hotel

Guwahati Police conducted an operation at Hotel Star Inn in Sijubari, Hatigaon, following information provided by local residents who reportedly became suspicious of the activities of some individuals staying at the hotel.

During the operation, police detained three persons who had been staying at the hotel and brought them in for questioning over their alleged links to cybercrime.

The police team also detained the hotel manager and some employees for questioning as part of the investigation.

According to the available information, the police action followed inputs from local residents, who alerted the authorities after developing suspicions about the activities taking place at the hotel.

Police are questioning the detained individuals to ascertain their identities, activities and possible links to any cybercrime network.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.