Severe flooding devastates Assam's Teok as Jhanji River breaches embankment

Severe flooding wreaked havoc in Teok after the Jhanji River broke through its protective ring embankment, displacing hundreds and inundating nearly ten villages. The deluge swept away homes, belongings, and livestock, leaving behind widespread devastation.



Vast farmlands and key roadways remain submerged under rising waters, forcing many families to flee to safer locations. Disaster management teams and local authorities are on high alert, monitoring the situation closely.

Residents described the suddenness of the disaster, stating that they had no time to collect their belongings as the water suddenly rushed into their homes while sweeping away everything. Few have even expressed frustration and anger over the authorities for their failure to repair damaged roads and embankments.

Officials have urged people in low-lying areas to remain vigilant as water levels show no immediate signs of receding. The flooding has once again exposed Assam’s fragile embankment system, sparking urgent calls for stronger flood-control measures and quicker government intervention to prevent recurring crises.