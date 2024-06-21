The Barpeta district in Assam has been severely hit by intense flooding, with significant damage reported across three major revenue circles: Barnagar, Barpeta, and Sarthebari.

The disaster has impacted a total of 58 villages, with Sarthebari bearing the brunt, as 54 of its villages are submerged.

The devastating flood has affected 18,110 individuals across the district. Besides human suffering, the agricultural sector has taken a substantial hit, with 79.75 hectares of crop areas destroyed. The floods have also affected 27,555 animals, with five reported washed away.

Infrastructure in the region has been extensively damaged. Sarthebari has seen 28 roads and an RCC bridge compromised, while Barpeta and Barnagar have had 2 and 1 roads damaged respectively.



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Despite the extensive destruction, there have been no reported human casualties. However, the district is yet to initiate formal rescue operations or evacuations. To mitigate the impact on affected residents, the district administration has established ten relief camps in Sarthebari. These camps, located in Gahia, Agdia Pathar, Singra, Sariyakuchi, Rauli, Baisa, Bhakuapeta, Burikhamar, Bechimari Pam, and Garatari, are distributing essential relief materials, including 165 quintals of rice, 30 quintals of dal, 9 quintals of salt, and 900 litres of mustard oil.

Recent rainfall has significantly contributed to the flooding, with Barpeta recording 168.91 mm of rain, Barpeta Road I.C. 119.88 mm, and Sorbhog 43.6 mm. River levels are being closely monitored, with critical readings recorded for the Brahmaputra at 40.60 meters, Beki at 44.04 meters, Manas at 47.79 meters, Nakhanda at 38.65 meters, Morachaulkhowa at 38.57 meters, and Bhelengi at 35.22 meters.

This report is based on information provided by the District Project Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority of Barpeta. Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation and are making ongoing efforts to support the affected residents during this challenging time.