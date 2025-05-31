A major flood crisis has unfolded in the Kachua region of Assam, as relentless rainfall and the release of excess water from the Karbi Langpi Hydroelectric Project have led to widespread devastation across villages and agricultural lands.

The situation turned critical during the night when water released from five sluice gates of the hydroelectric project, coupled with heavy downpours, caused the Barpani River to breach its embankments. The sudden surge inundated large parts of Kachua, submerging hundreds of villages and damaging thousands of bighas of fertile farmland.

Multiple areas under the Raha Legislative Assembly Constituency—including Jurirpar, Longjap Padumoni, Jarani, Madhavpara, and Shingimari—have borne the brunt of the floodwaters. Key transportation routes in Jurirpar and Madhavpara are now underwater, severely hampering connectivity and isolating several communities.

Residents in low-lying regions have reported floodwaters entering their homes during the early hours, sparking panic and triggering urgent evacuations. Many families have been forced to flee in search of higher ground and safer shelter, as emergency response remains strained under worsening conditions.

The affected population has voiced growing concern over the lack of immediate relief and fear further deterioration if rainfall persists and embankments are not reinforced.

Authorities are yet to announce a comprehensive flood-relief response, though local administrations are reportedly monitoring the situation.