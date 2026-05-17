Seychelles High Commissioner calls on Assam Governor, discusses areas of cooperation

The High Commissioner of Seychelles to India, Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, on Saturday, May 16, called on Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati, where the two discussed matters of mutual interest and possibilities for future cooperation.

During the meeting, Governor Acharya highlighted the shared strengths of Assam and Seychelles in terms of natural beauty, ecological richness, and biodiversity. He said while Seychelles is admired globally for its scenic landscapes and unique ecosystems, Assam too is known for its rich cultural heritage, scenic beauty, and biodiversity.

The Governor also pointed out Assam’s growing potential as a destination for tourism and cultural engagement. He expressed hope that cultural exchange programmes between Assam and Seychelles would help strengthen people-to-people ties and deepen mutual understanding.

Acharya further stressed the importance of collaboration in areas such as ecological conservation, sustainable tourism, education, and skill development. He also welcomed the possibility of academic exchange programmes and opportunities for students from Seychelles to pursue studies in Assam’s educational institutions.

During the interaction, the Seychelles High Commissioner invited the Governor to visit Seychelles. Both sides expressed optimism about building a long-lasting friendship and meaningful cooperation in the years ahead.