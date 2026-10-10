SGST raid at Dhubri’s Jain Store enters fourth day; documents, computer seized

A search and seizure operation by the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department at Jain Store, a prominent trading establishment in Dhubri town, continued for the fourth consecutive day on October 10.

The operation began on October 7 and is being carried out by a team of SGST officials from Guwahati, assisted by personnel from the department’s Dhubri unit.

According to sources, the searches have covered Jain Store’s main business premises in the Dhanpatti area, along with warehouses reportedly associated with the establishment at different locations across the town.

The operation also extended to a multi-storey residential building in Ward No. 2 belonging to the proprietor, where officials continued their scrutiny on Saturday.

During the searches, the team reportedly seized a desktop computer and several financial documents and account registers from the business premises and other locations.

Jain Store is known for trading in grocery commodities and dry goods, including cumin and dates, as well as seasonal products such as firecrackers.

The senior SGST official leading the operation has not shared details of the findings with the media. The department has also not issued a formal statement outlining the purpose or outcome of the searches.

Further action, including the imposition of fines or penalties, would depend on the findings of the department’s examination and whether any tax-related violations are established. The operation was continuing at the time of filing this report.