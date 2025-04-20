Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has launched an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of losing control over the law and order situation following violent protests in Murshidabad linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

“The matter (Waqf Amendment Act) is in the Supreme Court. She (Mamata Banerjee) is not controlling the law and order, and they are trying to create an issue to gain political advantage during elections,” Baruah said on Sunday. He added, “We will accept the Supreme Court's verdict, but the violence is not acceptable. The situation (in Murshidabad) is not good.”

Baruah’s comments come amid escalating tensions in several districts of West Bengal. The violence began on April 11 in Murshidabad, during protests against changes to the Waqf laws. What started as demonstrations quickly spiralled into chaos, leaving two dead, several injured, and many forced to flee their homes. The unrest has since spread to Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, marked by arson, road blockades, and clashes.

BJP leaders have backed Baruah’s stance, intensifying their criticism of the Trinamool Congress-led government. Party leader Dilip Ghosh thanked West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose for visiting the affected areas but questioned Banerjee’s handling of the crisis. Ghosh warned that if the state fails to bring the situation under control, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act could be considered in certain areas.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed the BJP and affiliated groups for stoking unrest. In an open letter issued Saturday, she urged citizens to maintain peace and unity, accusing political opponents of using the violence to push a divisive agenda. “Certain groups are using the backdrop of an unfortunate incident to promote unrest for political gain,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, families displaced by the violence have taken shelter in relief camps or crossed into Jharkhand’s Pakur district. With the case still under review in the Supreme Court, the political storm around the Waqf Amendment Act continues to build.