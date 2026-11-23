Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the state government will not interfere in any decision taken by the family of late singer Zubeen Garg, amid the controversy surrounding the reported sale of the singer’s Range Rover.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Sarma said the family was free to take its own decisions, making it clear that the government would not intervene in the matter.

The chief minister also announced that work on the proposed Zubeen Garg Memorial is expected to begin within the next two months.

He said construction of the memorial would continue for around one-and-a-half to two years, during which vehicles would not be allowed to park inside the premises.

Sarma further said that the state government had proposed financial assistance to Garg’s family following his death, but his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, had politely declined the offer.

The controversy over the reported sale of Garg’s Range Rover has drawn public attention, with the chief minister’s remarks seeking to clarify the government’s position on the family’s decision.

