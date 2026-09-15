'Shed colonial mindset, bring private-sector efficiency': Himanta Biswa Sarma tells Assam DCs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked district commissioners (DCs) to move away from what he described as a colonial administrative mindset and adopt greater discipline, efficiency and professionalism in public service.

Sarma issued the directive at the end of a two-day District Commissioners' Conference in Jorhat, where ministers, DCs and senior government officials held more than 27 hours of discussions covering 15 departments.

The conference concluded shortly after midnight on Monday.

In a post on X, Sarma said district administrations must adopt working practices associated with the private sector while making technology and artificial intelligence an integral part of governance.

The chief minister also directed every DC to hold meetings with the concerned departments to ensure that government directives reach field-level officials without delay and are implemented effectively.

"Assam's districts must compete to excel," Sarma said, adding that he expects every DC to work towards making their district "the finest in the country".

Sarma said the government's administrative reforms must be reflected in the day-to-day functioning of district administrations. He stressed that implementation on the ground should keep pace with the reforms being pursued by the government.

The chief minister also said he cleared more than 85 files and wrote over 34 notes and letters to dignitaries during the conference.

Sarma said the discussions were aimed at bringing measurable changes to governance at the district level. He added that the responsibility now rests with the administration to translate the decisions taken at the conference into action.