An interesting twist to Sheena Bora murder case as a special court on January 12, directed the Guwahati airport to secure and submit CCTV footage of January 5 in view of a claim by Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, that two lawyers saw someone resembling the deceased boarding a flight in Guwahati.



Earlier, Indrani Mukerjea had moved an application in the special Central Bureau of Investigation court with this information and had sought a direction to procure the CCTV footage of the airport in Guwahati to ascertain the identity of the woman.



The director of Guwahati airport has been asked by Special CBI Judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar to check the CCTV footage of January 5 of the facility and ascertain the identity of the person in the video and photograph.



The CBI court further stated that the airport authorities should comply with the order by the next hearing of the case.



Indrani Mukerjea, driver Shyambar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna had allegedly strangled Sheena Bora to death in April 2012. The body was also allegedly burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district. The murder of Sheena Bora, who was Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from a previous relationship, came to light in 2015 after Rai spoke about it following his arrest in another case.



The Supreme court had earlier granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea in May 2022. She was granted bail nearly six years after she was taken into custody allowing her plea on grounds of long incarceration.

Granting her bail the court had noted the delay in her trial saying that it would not complete any time soon as nearly two thirds of the eyewitnesses were yet to be examined.

The court had further noted that her former husband and co-accused of the crime Peter Mukerjea had already been granted bail in the case.