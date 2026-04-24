Sheena Bora murder case: SC declines fresh plea by Indrani Mukerjea to travel abroad, asks her to approach trial court

The Supreme Court of India on April 24 refused to hear a fresh application by Indrani Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, seeking permission to travel overseas, directing her instead to seek relief from the trial court where proceedings are ongoing.

A Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh told senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani that the apex court had already clarified its position last year. “The order was intended only to enable the petitioner to file an application before the trial court,” the Bench noted, reiterating that the top court would not entertain such requests at this stage.

Jethmalani argued there was “some urgency now” and that the earlier plea had not been decided on merits. The court, however, declined to revisit the issue, granting liberty to Mukerjea to move the trial court. It directed that any such application “shall be decided in accordance with our order” and, considering the urgency, “may be disposed of within four weeks”.

The development follows a February 12, 2025, order in which the apex court dismissed Mukerjea’s earlier plea to travel abroad, observing there was no assurance she would return. At the time, the court upheld an order of the Bombay High Court that had set aside a special court’s permission for her to visit Spain and the United Kingdom for 10 days.

The high court had intervened after the Central Bureau of Investigation challenged the trial court’s decision. The apex court also directed that the trial, then at an advanced stage, be expedited and concluded within a year, while allowing Mukerjea to approach the trial court for any travel-related relief.

Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 after the killing of Sheena Bora came to light, and was granted bail in May 2022 after spending over six years in custody. She has denied the charges.

According to the prosecution, Bora, 24, was strangled in a car in Mumbai in April 2012, allegedly by Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna. Her body was later burnt in a forest in the Raigad district. The case surfaced after Rai reportedly disclosed details during questioning in an unrelated Arms Act case.

Mukerjea’s former husband, Peter Mukerjea, was also arrested for alleged involvement in the conspiracy. All accused are currently out on bail as the trial continues.