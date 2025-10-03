Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta remanded to 14-day police custody in Zubeen's death case

Musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, arrested in connection with the death of Assam’s celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, have been remanded to 14-day police custody, officials said.

The duo was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court at around 9:35 am on October 3.

After approximately one hour, they were taken back to the CID headquarters for further interrogation, police sources said.

Authorities said both suspects were reportedly in Singapore at the time of the singer’s death, a detail currently under scrutiny.

The police custody order was issued after their production before a local court, marking a key development in the high-profile investigation.

Police continue to probe the sequence of events leading to Garg’s death, including allegations that he may have been forced into water despite his known medical condition, as highlighted by his family.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities emphasising the need for meticulous evidence collection given the public attention and sensitivity surrounding the case.