Shekharjyoti, Amritprabha to join judicial custody today; Baksa or Guwahati jail yet to be decided

After spending 14 days in CID custody, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta are set to be moved to judicial custody today.

The duo appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, but it remains unclear whether they will be sent to Baksa Jail, Guwahati Central Jail, or another facility.

Their arrests form part of the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of popular singer Zubeen Garg. So far, seven individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

Five of them—including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhart Sharma, Zubeen’s cousin Sandeepan Garg, and two of the singer’s personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya—are currently lodged in Baksa Jail.

Prior to their court appearance, Goswami and Mahanta underwent routine medical examinations. Tight security has been deployed at both the CID office and CJM court premises, reflecting heightened vigilance following previous unrest in Baksa.

The Assam Police have strengthened measures to maintain law and order during the proceedings. Earlier tensions erupted when the five accused were transferred to Baksa Jail, as angry Zubeen Garg fans clashed with authorities, throwing stones and sandals while demanding justice for the late singer.

The case continues to attract widespread attention, with public sentiment running high and authorities facing mounting pressure to ensure a swift and transparent investigation.