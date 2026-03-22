Sherman Ali Ahmed to contest from Assam's Mandia as All India Trinamool Congress releases second list

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

As per the list, Sherman Ali Ahmed has been fielded from Mandia constituency in Barpeta district.

Other candidates include Rojy Ahmed (Funu Das) from Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC), Avijit Mazumdar from Guwahati Central, Inus Kumar Kandapan from Chabua-Lahowal, Paresh Borah from Mariani, Parimal Ranjan Roy from Karimganj North, and Aziz Ahmed Khan (Ranu Khan) from Karimganj South.

The party also announced an amendment to its first list, stating that the candidature of Dulu Ahmed from Chamaria constituency has been withdrawn.

AITC extended its best wishes to all candidates, expressing confidence in their commitment to serve the people in the upcoming elections.