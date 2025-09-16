Shhaurya Sharma wins gold for Assam at North East Zone Shooting Championship

Shhaurya Sharma brought glory to Assam by clinching the gold medal at the 12th North East Zone Shooting Championship 2025, held in Aizawl, Mizoram, from September 8 to 13.

Representing Assam in the 25m Sports Pistol event, Sharma set a new North East record with a score of 287 out of 300, finishing nine points ahead of silver medallist Lalramthara of Mizoram, who scored 278/300.

Son of Lt. Budhindra Nath Sarma and Nilima Sharma, Shhaurya is an athlete at the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence, Assam.

He currently serves as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) in Dima Hasao, Haflong. His remarkable performance highlights Assam’s growing prominence in shooting sports at the regional level.