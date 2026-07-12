Shillong hosts 24th edition of 'Swadesh-Swabhiman' lecture series celebrating Assam's intellectual heritage

The 24th edition of the Swadesh-Swabhiman lecture series was held at the Devkumar Das Memorial Hall in Bishnupur, Shillong, on July 11, bringing together students, scholars and cultural enthusiasts for an in-depth exploration of Assam's history, language, literature, society and contemporary issues.

Jointly organised by the Shillong Socio-Cultural Assamese Students' Association and Axom Kotha Group, the event marked one of the flagship programmes of the Association's Golden Jubilee celebrations. Conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic, the lecture series has evolved into a prominent intellectual platform encouraging research, critical thinking and greater cultural awareness among young people. The programme was compered by Alankrita Ray.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Kuladhar Saikia outlined the vision behind the initiative, emphasising the need to revisit both the well-documented and lesser-known dimensions of Assam's social, historical and cultural heritage through evidence-based research and informed discussion. He urged the younger generation to actively engage in such academic and intellectual pursuits.

The 2026 edition featured nine student speakers from leading institutions across Assam and Meghalaya, each presenting research-based perspectives on themes shaping the region's social and cultural landscape.

Seema Kalita examined the prospects of border trade, international connectivity and the economic potential of Northeast India in her presentation, Simantar Ipar-Sipar: Banij Bepar. Mrinmoy Bhagawati explored the cultural significance, folklore and traditions associated with the Ambubachi festival through Oitihyar Rod Kachiyolit Ambubachi.

Nabanita Bora reflected on the inclusive philosophy of Srimanta Sankardeva and its relevance in contemporary society in Guruye Ek Kore, Bhokote Bhag Kore, while Rikee Talukdar highlighted the enduring cultural relationship between Shillong and Assam through the songs of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Khublei-Shibun: Bhupendar Gane Mate Shillong.

Other presentations included Gaurav Kumar Bhattacharya's lecture on financial literacy and economic empowerment of Assamese women, Dorathi Bora's analysis of cultural transformation in the age of globalisation, Rajkumar Bordoloi's study of the linguistic relationship between Assamese and Sanskrit, Sudarshan Kaushik Sharma's exploration of the historical and cultural ties between Guwahati and Shillong, and Tridib Bhagawati's presentation on creativity, art and literature.

The organisers said the lecture series served as a platform for rigorous academic engagement, with participants presenting original research and analytical insights across diverse subjects.

The programme was attended by several distinguished personalities, including Haren Dutta Talukdar, Professor Jyotirmoy Prodhani, noted author and senior Northeast Frontier Railway officer Leena Sharma, Nilima Gogoi, retired officer Mukul Gogoi, besides scholars, teachers, researchers, students and literature enthusiasts.

Ayushman Dutta, Advisor to the Shillong Socio-Cultural Assamese Students' Association, delivered the vote of thanks.

Organisers said the 24th edition of Swadesh-Swabhiman reaffirmed the importance of sustained intellectual engagement in preserving Assam's cultural heritage while encouraging informed dialogue on contemporary issues, particularly among the younger generation.