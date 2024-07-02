Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan convened a crucial meeting with Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora in New Delhi yesterday, focusing on advancing the agricultural sector's progress in India. The discussion centered on key areas such as enhancing soil health, expanding storage capacity, and promoting horticulture practices in Assam, among other agricultural topics aimed at bolstering farmer welfare.

During the meeting, Minister Chouhan emphasized the central government's unwavering commitment to prioritizing the interests of farmers and the agricultural sector. He assured full support to Assam in organizing capacity-building workshops and training sessions to empower local farmers and enhance agricultural productivity.

The collaborative efforts between the Agriculture Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Assam underscored a concerted push towards sustainable agricultural practices and rural development initiatives across the country. Discussions also encompassed strategies to address challenges and capitalize on opportunities in the agricultural landscape, aiming for comprehensive growth and prosperity in the sector.