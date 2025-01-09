Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, virtually inaugurated 50,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) on Thursday. The event, hosted at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, underscored the government’s commitment to improving rural infrastructure and uplifting marginalized communities.

The newly inaugurated homes, constructed at an estimated cost of ₹650 crore, are part of a larger effort to enhance rural living standards. Chouhan commended the Assam government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for its outstanding performance in the PMAY-G scheme. With nearly 19 lakh houses completed out of a targeted 20 lakh, the state is making significant progress. For the current financial year, 3.88 lakh additional houses have been sanctioned, with plans for the same number in the next financial year, ensuring sustained benefits for rural families.

The Union Minister also announced the expansion of PMAY-G eligibility criteria to include previously excluded beneficiaries, emphasizing the government’s aim to leave no deserving family without proper housing.

Chouhan also presided over the distribution of agricultural machinery and tools, including power tillers, weeders, threshers, pump sets, and sprayers, under initiatives like the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER). These tools are expected to enhance productivity and promote sustainable agricultural practices in the region.

Twenty "Lakhpati Baideos" (Didis) from the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) were felicitated for their exceptional contributions to rural development and self-reliance initiatives, further highlighting grassroots empowerment.



In addition to the housing initiative, Chouhan virtually inaugurated vital rural infrastructure, including the Uparhali Principal Market Yard in Kamrup and the Jamunamukh Warehouse in Hojai. These facilities aim to improve market access and storage capacity for farmers, bolstering Assam's agricultural economy.

The Union Minister also outlined the government’s ambitious vision to transform Northeast India into a hub for fruits, vegetables, and floriculture, with several new initiatives planned to support this goal.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the Union government for its continued support, particularly through agricultural machinery distribution, which is set to enhance rural livelihoods and economic growth in Assam.

The event was part of Chouhan’s two-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya. During his visit, he reviewed the progress of agricultural and rural development initiatives with state officials in Guwahati and participated in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of ICAR-RC-NEH in Umiam, Meghalaya.