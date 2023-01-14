Unidentified miscreants on January 14 allegedly opened fire on residents of Gohpur near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

One person identified as Paniram Phanshu was reportedly injured in the incident.

According to reports Phanshu was on the border side of Arunachal when the incident happened. He was immediately taken to hospital for medical treatment at RK Mission Hospital in Itanagar and is in critical condition.



Police sources said Paniram Phansu received five bullets in his body. Assam Police said that they are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.