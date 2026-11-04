Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has questioned whether the accused shooter in the Guwahati hotel shootout acted alone, alleging that a larger land and property mafia syndicate could be behind the killings.

Gogoi, who is also the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, made the remarks on Wednesday after visiting the Barpeta residence of the Bharali family, whose members were killed in the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati a few days ago. He met the bereaved family and offered his condolences.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Gogoi said the encounter of the accused, identified as Ghanakanta Gogoi, should not bring the investigation to an end. He questioned whether the shooter was merely carrying out instructions on behalf of a larger criminal network.

"It cannot be said with certainty that the person who was encountered was acting alone," Gogoi said, adding that the shooter may not have been the mastermind behind the killings.

He said his interaction with the family suggested that several aspects of the case remained unclear and called for a comprehensive investigation to establish the motive and identify those involved in the alleged conspiracy.

"The entire case must not be closed just because an encounter has taken place," he said, alleging that other individuals could have been operating behind the accused.

Gogoi also linked the incident to alleged land-grabbing activities in Guwahati, claiming that families owning properties in prime locations, including areas along GS Road and near the airport, had faced intimidation and attempts to take over their land.

Describing the accused as a possible hired shooter, he alleged that a powerful network could be operating behind him and demanded that investigators identify the people directing the alleged syndicate.

"Who is the mafia? Who is the owner? Who is the real commander — the kingpin behind this property mafia and land syndicate?" Gogoi asked, insisting that the alleged masterminds must also be brought to justice.

He further questioned the state's law and order situation, pointing to what he described as a simultaneous rise in encounters and criminal incidents.

Gogoi said the investigation must extend beyond the person allegedly responsible for carrying out the shooting and uncover the wider network, if any, behind the killings. He maintained that identifying the alleged conspirators was necessary to prevent other families from facing similar attacks.