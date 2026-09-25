Shopkeeper detained with 859 grams of cannabis in Assam’s Kaliabor

A shopkeeper was detained after local residents allegedly caught him selling cannabis at Naltali Bazar in Assam’s Kaliabor on Thursday night, September 24, police said.

The accused has been identified as Lakhan Biswas, a shopkeeper at Naltali Bazar. According to local residents, Biswas had allegedly been involved in the illegal sale of cannabis from his shop for some time.

Residents reportedly caught him while he was allegedly selling cannabis and handed him over to the police.

Following the information, a team from Chulung Police Outpost, led by officer-in-charge Amrit Pritam Das, reached the spot and searched the shop.

Police seized 859 grams of cannabis during the search and detained Biswas.

Police are questioning the accused and taking legal action in connection with the case.

According to the report, Biswas had previously been detained by police for allegedly selling cannabis.