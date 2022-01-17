GUWAHATI: Embattled Bihpuria MLA Amiya Bhuyan has again stirred the pot after being accused of misbehaving with a police officer.

Amiya Bhuyan initially made light of the situation when confronted by scribes about the same.

"Should know their limitation and the ones involved in illegal acts will understand when the time is night," he said.

Asked whether the CM has talked to him, he said, "I will undoubtedly understand if the CM talks to me, but such a situation is yet to arise. But I will continue to condemn parties opposed to the public of Bihpuria."

Bhuyan has landed in the proverbial soup after harshly treating a female police officer. The issue blew up after the conversation was leaked by media.

Police officer Junmoni Rabha was at the receiving end of the phone call.

A row is said to have erupted when the police department seized a boat belonging to Mishing tribals.

“Mishing people use the boat to cross the river,” Bhuyan in the phone said, asking the police official not to “harass” the locals.

Rabha asked him how he — being a representative of the people — could ask the police to “break rules and regulations.”

“How will you answer to the Assam government?”, she asked. adding, “You are a representative of the people.”

At this, Bhuyan blew the lid and raised his voice.

“What are you saying?”, Bhuyan asked several times in a threatening tone. “Who are you talking to?”, he continued to shout.

Rabha can be heard asking the MLA not to “misbehave” with her.

“Do not harass the people. They are people from my constituency and you know how tribal people operate,” he added.

Junmoni Rabha then urged Bhuyan to talk to the Superintendent and raise the issue with him.

Meanwhile, the call has been released to media, resulting in the public getting peeved at Bhuyan for his tone.

Assam police, meanwhile, has been lauded for not falling to pressures.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also been alerted to the controversy, and he has said that he will talk to Bhuyan about the matter.

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