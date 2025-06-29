‘Shouldn’t have said...’: Assam minister apologises for ‘lower class’ comment

Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Sunday issued a detailed public apology following widespread outrage over his alleged derogatory comments toward a journalist during a recent press conference.

"Our family relationship with the news world is very old. My father worked as a local journalist of an established paper like 'Dainik Assam' for 22 years. So my deepest respect for journalists has been built from childhood and this respect was, is and will always be," Mallabaruah stated in his apology.

The minister's remarks come after a June 27 press briefing where he allegedly referred to a journalist from the Sadin-Pratidin group as belonging to a "lower class" while responding to questions about the Gir cow controversy. The comment triggered immediate backlash from journalist unions and press associations across Assam, with protests demanding accountability.

Mallabaruah admitted his error, saying: "I have not intentionally insulted any journalist; however, I am really sorry if anyone is hurt by my words." He clarified that his frustration was directed at what he perceived as targeted questioning rather than journalists as a profession.

The controversy prompted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene on Saturday, calling the minister's comment "inappropriate" and demanding a public apology. "If Jayanta Mallabaruah has used disrespectful words toward a journalist, I request him to apologise," Sarma told reporters. "In our society, no one is above or beneath anyone—everyone deserves respect."

Taking moral responsibility for his minister's actions, the Chief Minister added: "If a mistake has been made, I too apologise. It is not right to speak to a journalist in such a manner."

Sarma also drew a clear line between working journalists and media ownership in political disputes. "Journalists are not the target in our political disagreements. If inappropriate language was used, it should be corrected. But let us not conflate political tensions with media house ownership. My criticism, when necessary, is directed at owners, not at reporters."

The minister's apology addressed concerns that his comments had been misinterpreted as an attack on the entire journalistic community. "Even though I said that phrase to a specific journalist, I am very hurt to know that the entire journalist is sad about him. So I humbly request everyone not to misunderstand," Mallabaruah said.

He acknowledged that, regardless of his intentions, his choice of words was inappropriate: "I definitely shouldn't have to say that phrase."

The incident has highlighted tensions between political figures and media houses in Assam, with the Chief Minister using the opportunity to reflect on broader cultural sensitivities. Referring to recent debates about the Assamese dictionary Hemkosh, Sarma said: "Hemkosh is not just a book it is a national treasure. Issues of such cultural importance should never be dragged into controversies."