Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacting to the react spin chilling murder case of a Mumbai girl killed by her live-in partner (Aftab Poonawalla) in the outskirts of Delhi to be a case of "Love Jihad".

Notably, post the murder of Shraddha Walker murder case came to light, there has been a wave of huge anger across the country.

Meanwhile, demand to give strict punishment to killer Aftab Poonawalla from all over the country is the current trend of the day.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responding for the first time on this matter, said that strict laws should be made against love jihad.

"A man named Aftab brought one girl from Mumbai and in the name of love jihad cut her into 35 pieces and kept the dead body in a fridge," said Assam CM.

Speaking at an election rally in Gujarat, Assam's CM said, "If today the country does not have a strong leader, a govt that respects the nation as a mother, such Aftabs will emerge in every city and we will not be able to safeguard our society.

Inspired by 'Dexter', the killer Aftab Poonawalla has been now likened to notorious serial killer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy who raped, mutilated, and murdered scores of women.

On the other hand, Aaftab Poonawala has finally confessed to the Delhi Police that after chopping the body of Shraddha, he burnt her face to conceal her identity.

Who is Aftab Poonawalla

Born and bought up in Mumbai Aaftab Poonawala lived along with his parents and his younger brother in Unique Park Housing Society in the Vasai suburb.

A graduate of LS Raheja College in Mumbai, Poonawala shifted to Delhi in 2022 only after he met the victim Shraddha Walker.

Notably, a blogger by profession, Poonawala, has a page on Instagram by the name 'HungryChokro' which has 29.1k followers and met Walker through an online dating application.

Following this both of them started working for the same call centre, however, being of different faiths, the family of the duo opposed their relationship, following which they moved out from Mumbai to Mehrauli in Gurugram.

However, things did not go well, as on May 18, 2022, the couple had an argument over their marriage, which escalated and Poonawala brutally killed her.