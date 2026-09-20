Shreya Ghoshal to bring Unstoppable India Tour to Guwahati on December 19

The speculation can finally be put to rest. Shreya Ghoshal is coming to Guwahati, with the singer set to perform in the city on December 19 as part of her Unstoppable India Tour.

The concert, scheduled for 6 pm, will see Ghoshal take the stage with a set featuring some of the songs that have defined her career, from romantic melodies to Bollywood hits and fan favourites. The singer has lent her voice to popular tracks such as Teri Ore, Manwa Laage, Deewani Mastani, Dola Re Dola, Agar Tum Mil Jao and Param Sundari, among numerous others.

The Guwahati announcement comes after speculation on social media, with several Instagram reels and posts hinting that the singer would be making her way to the city.

Ghoshal's concert will also add another major name to Guwahati's growing live music calendar in 2026. The city has already seen and is set to host performances by artistes including Akhil Sachdeva, DIVINE, Yung Sammy, Lucky Ali, The Yellow Diary, Sunidhi Chauhan, Himesh Reshammiya, Guns N' Roses and Mohit Chauhan at different events through the year.

The December show will bring Ghoshal to Guwahati towards the end of a year that has seen the city emerge as an increasingly prominent stop for major national and international music acts.

For fans who had been reading between the lines of those Instagram reels, the wait is now officially over.