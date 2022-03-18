DABAKA: Two youths involved in insulting Shrimanta Shankar dev Gurujana with obscene remarks were arrested by police in Dabaka.

Dabaka police raided Dabaka Haldhiti on Thursday night and arrested the youth Rubul Hussain. Later, hojai district amsu officials arrested the other youth Arif Uddin with the help of local people and handed him over to dabka police.

Hojai district Amsu has strongly condemned the act of insulting Gurujana with obscene remarks. In the past, president Kabir Ahmed on behalf of Hojai district Amsoor filed a case against the accused youths Rubul Hossain and Arif Uddin at Dabka police station respectively.

Hojai district Amsu has demanded exemplary punishment for both. The police have recently continued to interrogate the duo.

Meanwhile, a young man named Arif Uddin reportedthat the duo had gone to Guwahati for passport work. Later they both entered Srimanta Shankar dev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Then a young man named Rubul Islam made some obscene and unconstitutional remarks in front of the statue of Gurujana. Unknowingly, the same was recorded on the mobile of a young man named Arif Uddin.

His colleague Arif Ahmed captured the entire scene on mobile camera at that time. On Thursday it was accidentally uploaded on social media from Arif's mobile and spread all around.

The video was not produced with any bad attitude or bad intentions. The couple also got involved in the notification by making derogatory remarks to Gurujana.

The accused youth Arif Uddin has also apologised to the people of Assam. He promised that he was not involved in such acts in any other day in the future.

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