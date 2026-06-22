Shyamkanu Mahanta moves Supreme Court seeking bail in Zubeen Garg death case

Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the prime accused in the case linked to the death of Assam's music icon Zubeen Garg, has approached the Supreme Court seeking bail after his petition was rejected by the Gauhati High Court.

According to reports, Mahanta moved the apex court after failing to secure relief from the High Court. The matter has now been listed for hearing before the Supreme Court tomorrow.

Earlier, a Special Fast Track Court had rejected the bail applications of four accused in the same case — Sandipan Garg, Amritprabha Mahanta, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya — and ordered that they remain in judicial custody while the trial continues.

In a related development, the Gauhati High Court had reserved its order on Mahanta’s bail plea after hearing detailed submissions from both the defence and the prosecution. The order was expected to be pronounced on May 29.

The hearing was conducted before Justice Mitali Thakuria. During the proceedings, counsel representing Shyamkanu Mahanta argued for the grant of bail, while Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia opposed the plea and urged the court to reject the application.

The case, connected to the death of renowned musician Zubeen Garg in September 2025, continues to be heard across multiple judicial forums and has attracted significant public attention in Assam due to the nature and seriousness of the allegations.

Further proceedings in the matter are awaited.