Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma detained, brought to Guwahati in Zubeen death probe

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, who have been under the scanner in connection with the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg’s death, were brought to Guwahati on Wednesday amid heightened security arrangements.

According to official sources, Mahanta was first taken to Delhi from Singapore and subsequently flown to Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, where security has been placed on high alert since morning.

Alongside him, Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma, who was earlier detained, is also being brought to Guwahati. Though his exact transit location had not been confirmed until late Tuesday, officials have now stated that Sharma, too has landed at the Guwahati airport.

Both men are expected to be taken into the custody of the investigating agencies for further questioning. Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have been deployed in large numbers at the airport to prevent any untoward incident, given the rising public sentiment around the case.

Officials said the duo would soon be moved to a secured location in Guwahati for interrogation as part of the CID probe. The development marks a crucial turn in the ongoing investigation that has drawn widespread attention across Assam.