Shyamkanu Mahanta submits letter to withdraw Supreme Court petition in Zubeen Garg death case

Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the prime accused under investigation in the death of Assam’s legendary singer Zubeen Garg, has submitted a letter to the Supreme Court seeking permission to withdraw his petition filed on September 30, 2025.

The petition, filed while Mahanta was in Singapore, had sought the transfer of the investigation from the Assam CID to the CBI or NIA and requested the appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge to oversee the probe.

Filed through his legal counsel, advocate Raj Kamal, the plea had named the Government of India, the Assam Government, the DGP of Assam, the CBI, and the NIA as respondents. Sources familiar with the matter said the petition had yet to gain momentum, particularly since the Supreme Court was closed until October 6, 2025.

Records from the Supreme Court indicate that an Interlocutory Application seeking withdrawal of the petition was submitted on October 8, 2025, through a letter dated October 7, 2025. The application formally requests that Mahanta be allowed to retract his earlier plea before the Court considers it for hearing.

Earlier, the petition had faced several procedural observations, including requirements to amend the listing proforma, provide colored photographs, correct headings, and clarify prayers for interim relief. These steps reflected the standard scrutiny petitions undergo before admission.

India TodayNE reached out to Mahanta’s advocate, Raj Kamal, for comments, but he was unavailable.

Mahanta’s original petition was seen as a preemptive legal measure ahead of his return to India, aimed at ensuring central oversight of the investigation. With the appeal to withdraw now filed, the Supreme Court will decide whether to permit the retraction. The ongoing investigation by the Assam CID is expected to continue without any interference from the petition.

Authorities remain vigilant given the high-profile nature of the case. Legal experts note that an appeal to withdraw the petition does not prevent the investigation or potential future legal proceedings against Mahanta. The case continues to draw significant public and media attention across Assam and the northeastern region.