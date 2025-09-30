Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Facebook page vanishes amid probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

The Facebook page of Shyamkanu Mahanta, named as one of the accused in the ongoing probe into the death of music icon Zubeen Garg, is no longer available on the platform.







In addition, another of his Facebook accounts shows restricted comment sections, with several of his posts missing.





Before the account became unavailable, Mahanta—who is also the Chief Organiser of the North East Festival—had made a post stating, “Dear citizens, I’m coming soon. I’ve already told the police. I will fully cooperate with the government and the administration. I have nothing to hide. I will answer all the questions asked by the SIT.”





His social media activity has come under sharp public scrutiny ever since his name surfaced in connection with the case. Authorities have not yet issued a statement regarding the disappearance of his Facebook page.







All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Central President Utpal Sharma has strongly reacted to the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg, naming Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma as the prime accused.



Questioning the silence of authorities, Sharma said, “Is Shyamkanu Mahanta a VVIP? He casually writes on Facebook, ‘I am coming.’ Why haven’t police arrested Shyamkanu, Siddharth, and the Singapore Assamese Association members yet? Why can’t Assam Police arrest these criminals when the people of Assam are demanding justice?”





Utpal Sharma futher claimed that reports on local media have emerged that Shyamkanu Mahanta has already been detained in Singapore. However, he continues to make social media posts claiming he will return soon, raising questions over the effectiveness of Assam Police’s cyber cell.