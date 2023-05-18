In a recent development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his stance on the ongoing investigation into the death of Junmoni Rabha. The Chief Minister addressed the concerns surrounding the case and assured that a thorough investigation is underway.

The incident, which resulted in the death Junmoni Rabha, has sparked widespread discussions and left many questions unanswered. The CID (Criminal Investigation Department) has taken charge of the investigation, aiming to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Chief Minister Sarma acknowledged the gravity of the situation and expressed his condolences, emphasizing the importance of transparency throughout the investigation process. He stated, "If anyone is found to be involved in the death of Jonmoni Rabha, they must face appropriate punishment."

Furthermore, the Chief Minister assured the family members of Junmoni Rabha that the CID is diligently conducting its investigation. However, he extended an offer to initiate a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe if the family is not satisfied with the CID's findings.

Addressing the mother of Junmoni Rabha, Chief Minister Sarma requested her trust in the Assam Police and CID, considering Jonmoni Rabha's association with the police department. He also urged the CID to provide comprehensive details of their investigation to the grieving family.

The Chief Minister refrained from elaborating further on the topic, mentioning that additional related incidents and information have come to his attention. With the utmost concern for justice and the satisfaction of the family, he reiterated the government's willingness to initiate a CBI probe if necessary.

Earlier in the day, In a major development post the alleged death of SI Junmoni Rabha, as many as 148 constable-level policemen have been transferred.

The order further states, "In the interest of public service and as per the decision of district level board for transfer and posting and in the exercise of powers conferred under section 46 of Assam Police Act 2007, HC-WUBC of DEF is transferred and posted with immediate effect."

This decision comes in the wake of growing demands from various sections of society for a fair and impartial probe into FIR Nu 0183/2023, in which SI Junmoni Rabha was named as an accused.

The incident unfolded on May 15, when an FIR was registered at the North Lakhimpur Police Station under multiple sections, including 120-B, 395, 397, 342, and 387. SI Junmoni Rabha's name was mentioned as one of the accused individuals.