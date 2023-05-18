In a significant development, the truck driver involved in the accident that claimed the life of Junmoni Rabha has been arrested. The accused, identified as Sumit Kumar, surrendered himself at the Jakhalabandha police station on May 18.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his stance on the ongoing investigation into the death of Junmoni Rabha. The Chief Minister addressed the concerns surrounding the case and assured that a thorough investigation is underway.

The incident, which resulted in the death Junmoni Rabha, has sparked widespread discussions and left many questions unanswered. The CID (Criminal Investigation Department) has taken charge of the investigation, aiming to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Chief Minister Sarma acknowledged the gravity of the situation and expressed his condolences, emphasizing the importance of transparency throughout the investigation process. He stated, "If anyone is found to be involved in the death of Junmoni Rabha, they must face appropriate punishment."

Furthermore, the Chief Minister assured the family members of Junmoni Rabha that the CID is diligently conducting its investigation. However, he extended an offer to initiate a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe if the family is not satisfied with the CID's findings.