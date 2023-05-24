Officer-in-charge (OC) of the Nagaon Sadar Police Station, Inspector Manoj Rajbongshi has been suspended in connection to sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha’s mysterious death case.

During the ongoing investigation into the death of SI Junmoni Rabha, four officials were barred from entering Assam Police Headquarters: Rupjyoti Kalita, Additional SP (Crime), Inspector Bhaskar Kalita, OC North Lakhimpur PS, Sanjib Bora, IC Naoboisha outpost, and Manoj Rajbongshi.

The order also stated that the following officials will immediately relinquish the charge and report at the Assam police headquarters.

Earlier on May 24, Hundreds of members of the All Rabha Student's Union (ARSU), Sixth Schedule Demand Committee (SSDC), All Rabha Women Council (ARWC), Rabha Sahitya Sabha and other sister organisations blocked the National Highway 17 on May 24 in Sakhati and simultaneously in Bamunigaon in Kamrup rural District seeking justice into SI Junmoni Rabha's death case.

Also Read: Assam: Nagaon, Lakhimpur SPs transferred amid ongoing probe into SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case

Despite police obstructions, the members of the Rabha organisations sat on demonstration on NH 17 for half an hour and shouted various slogans against the state government, Nagaon Police, and former Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley.

Kabita Rabha, Secretary, ARWC said, "We stage protest seeking justice into SI Junmoni Rabha's death and the investigation must be done by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) instead of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). We did protest for CBI investigation for this case on 19th May and Assam Chief Minister also announced for CBI enquiry. But till today, the state government didn't hand over the case to CBI."