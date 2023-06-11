In a significant development regarding the suspicious death of Morikolong sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh to visit the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi on June 12. The visit aims to discuss the transfer of SI Junmoni Rabha's death case from the CID Assam to the premier investigating police agency.

Assam DGP GP Singh, speaking to the media, stated, "On the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, I will be visiting the CBI office on June 12. We will hold talks with top CBI officials in New Delhi. Hopefully, SI Junmoni Rabha's death case will be transferred to CBI after the discussions."

It is noteworthy that the CBI can take up investigations of offenses only in the Union Territories. However, with the consent of the concerned State Government, the Central Government can authorize the CBI to investigate a crime in a state.

Earlier on May 20, Assam DGP GP Singh officially recommended the transfer of investigations of all four cases registered in Assam's Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after reviewing every aspect of the case and holding discussions with CID Assam and senior police officers.

During a press conference in Guwahati, DGP GP Singh stated, "This decision of mine to transfer the investigation to CBI has been taken based on two grounds. Firstly, the public sentiments, their desires, and demands to transfer the cases to CBI, and secondly, one of our own officers has lost her life, and it is deemed appropriate that the case is investigated by a neutral agency."

The Assam Police has decided to recommend the state government to transfer all four cases, including the case (Nagaon PS case vide no. 443/23) that was being investigated by SI Rabha, to the CBI. The other cases registered in connection with the suspicious death of SI Rabha are the Lakhimpur PS case (183/23) on May 15, 2023, and two cases in Jakhalabandha PS (84/23) on May 16, 2023, and (87/23) on May 19, 2023, as informed by the DGP.