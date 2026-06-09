Siddharth Sharma makes another bid for bail in Zubeen death case; Gauhati HC hearing on June 19

Siddharth Sharma has once again approached the Gauhati High Court seeking bail in connection with the case against him.

According to legal sources, Sharma filed a fresh bail application before the Gauhati High Court on June 9 after his earlier attempts to secure bail were unsuccessful.

The High Court is scheduled to hear the bail plea on June 19.

The latest application comes as Sharma seeks relief from the court while proceedings in the case continue. The outcome of the hearing is expected to determine whether he will be granted bail pending further legal proceedings.

Further details regarding the grounds cited in the bail application are awaited. The matter will now be taken up for consideration by the Gauhati High Court on June 19.