The Soreng district received the 20th batch of postal ballots from service voters today. A total of six postal ballots were delivered to the district by the Soreng Post Office.

The postal ballots were handed over to Mrs. Rajni Pega, the Nodal Officer, by an official from the Soreng Post Office. This transfer took place in the presence of Ms. Yishey D. Yongda, the DEO-cum-DC, Mr. Gideon Lepcha, SDM (Mangalbaria), and election agents representing various political parties.

Following the Election Commission of India (ECI) norms, all received postal ballots were securely stored and sealed in the presence of the DEO/DC, nodal officers, and election agents. The process was carried out at the strong room set up at the District Administrative Centre (DAC) in Soreng and was fully videographed to ensure transparency.

Since April 16, 2024, the district has received a total of 158 postal ballots for the four Assembly constituencies within Soreng.