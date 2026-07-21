Sikkim Assembly observes silence for tunnel collapse victims as death toll reaches 11

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly on July 21 observed a two-minute silence to mourn the 11 workers who lost their lives in the collapse of an under-construction tunnel at the NHPC Teesta Stage-VI Hydroelectric Project in Namchi district.

At the beginning of the second day of the Budget Session, Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa led the House in paying tribute to the victims of the tragedy at Jholungey in Samardung, where 25 workers, including project officials, were trapped following the tunnel collapse on Monday.

Rescue operations remain underway to locate and evacuate the remaining trapped workers.

Expressing grief over the incident, Speaker Sherpa conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and informed the Assembly that financial assistance would be provided to the families of the deceased and injured in accordance with the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms. Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased worker and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Tamang said the state government was closely monitoring the rescue operation and extending all possible assistance to those affected. He also informed the House that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had personally spoken to him following the incident. According to the Chief Minister, both leaders assured the state of full support from the Centre after being briefed on the ongoing rescue efforts.

According to NHPC, the accident occurred after a sudden burst of suspected methane gas trapped inside rock formations triggered an explosion, releasing dense fumes and toxic gases inside the tunnel.

Following the condolence proceedings, the Assembly resumed its legislative business. Members discussed the General Budget for 2026-27 and passed two bills aimed at establishing a State Medical Council and facilitating the creation of a private open schooling board in Sikkim.

The House also adopted the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's Address and approved several departmental demands for grants, including those related to the Public Health Engineering, Water Resources and Ecclesiastical Departments. The state budget is scheduled to be passed on July 23.