After a fraudulent Facebook profile impersonating Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was created, authorities issued a public notice.

The fake account, which is not associated with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) or any official government body has raised concerns among officials.

The public has been strongly advised not to interact with the unauthorized profile.

Authorities have warned that any messages, posts, or requests from the fake account should be considered fraudulent. People encountering the profile are urged to report it to Facebook for immediate action.

In a statement, officials stressed the importance of relying only on verified communication channels for updates and announcements regarding the Chief Minister.

They urged the public to remain cautious and avoid misinformation spread through unofficial sources.