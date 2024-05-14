The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim unit has announced the formation of a Disciplinary Action Committee, as empowered by Article XXV of the party's Constitution and Rules. The committee has been established with immediate effect to address disciplinary matters within the party.

The newly constituted committee comprises the following executives:

1. Karma P Bhutia, Advisor - Chairman

2. Dr. Kamal Gurung, Advisor - Member

3. PS Limboo, Vice President - Member

4. Mohan Gurung, Kisan Morcha President - Member

5. Chakrapani Bhattarai, Convenor Media Cell - Member

Dr. Thapa, the State President of BJP Sikkim, expressed confidence in the newly formed committee's ability to uphold the party's discipline and ensure adherence to its rules and regulations. This move aims to strengthen internal governance and maintain the party's integrity within the state.