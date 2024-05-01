Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang on occasion of International Labour day commended the contributions of workers and expressed gratitude for the invaluable efforts of the hardworking workforce.

Prem Singh Tamang took to social media and wrote, "On this propitious occasion of International Labour Day, I extend my heartfelt appreciation for the invaluable contributions of our diligent workforce. Their tireless dedication builds a brighter future for our state. Labour Day signifies more than just a break from work; it embodies the dignity of labor and recognizes each individual's efforts in our societal progress"

The post continued with Tamang reaffirming commitment to safeguard the rights and welfare of the workers saying, "As we mark this day, let's reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of all workers and strive to create an environment that fosters equality, safety, and prosperity for every member of our workforce. I am deeply grateful to our dear laborers for their unwavering dedication and perseverance, which form the foundation of our progress. I commend and urge all companies and institutions within the state to continue supporting the workforce and uphold their commitment to their well-being. Special thanks to the Labour Department for their exceptional service to our dedicated laborers".

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