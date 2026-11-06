Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on November 6 unveiled the logo and official website of the Institute for Transforming Sikkim (ITS), a flagship initiative of the state government aimed at providing strategic direction to the state's long-term development.

The unveiling ceremony was held at Mintokgang, the Chief Minister's official residence in Gangtok.

Envisioned as a multidisciplinary think tank and centre of excellence, ITS will focus on strengthening strategic planning, promoting research and innovation, and supporting evidence-based policymaking and outcome-oriented governance.

Describing the institute as the intellectual backbone of Sikkim's development journey, Tamang said it would bring together policymakers, experts, researchers, academic institutions and other stakeholders to translate ideas into practical policies and measurable outcomes.

The institute will focus on key sectors, including agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism, infrastructure, energy, employment, skill development and climate resilience, with an emphasis on ensuring that development benefits reach every village and community.

ITS will also work towards strengthening governance, monitoring development initiatives, encouraging grassroots-level planning and improving coordination among government departments and development partners.

Emphasising the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental protection, the Chief Minister said Sikkim's future development would be guided by sustainability, economic resilience, technological advancement and social empowerment.

He added that the institute would contribute to Sikkim's long-term development vision as well as the national goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

The logo and website of the institute were designed and developed by the state government's Information Technology Department.