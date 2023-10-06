Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on October 6 that due to the grave situation in Sikkim, Assam has taken quick action to assist. Two senior officers have been dispatched to oversee the evacuation of 160 students from Rongpo and Majitar as quickly as possible.

The urgency arises from the recent catastrophic events in Sikkim, where a glacial lake burst its banks, triggering devastating flash floods that have claimed at least 40 lives. The Lhonak Lake in the mountainous northeastern state of Sikkim, overflowed following a cloudburst and torrential rains, resulting in massive flooding in the Teesta River.

This natural disaster has had far-reaching consequences, affecting the lives of approximately 22,000 people in Sikkim. The timing is especially unfortunate, as it occurred just ahead of a popular festive and tourism season in the state.

Efforts to provide relief and support have faced challenges, as unfavorable weather conditions prevented the landing of a helicopter carrying twenty-five NDRF personnel who had arrived in Chungthang from Guwahati for rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government has issued another glacial lake burst alert and advised tourists to postpone their travel plans due to the potential risk of explosives and ammunition being washed away from an army camp in the recent flash floods. Authorities are closely monitoring the Shako Cho Lake near Lachen, which is at risk of bursting. As a precautionary measure, residents in the surrounding area are being evacuated.

Sikkim Chief Secretary Vijay Bhushan Pathak stated, "Around 3,000 people are stranded in Lachen and Lachung. 3,150 people who have gone there on motorcycles are also stuck due to the floods. We will evacuate all with helicopters of the Army and Air Force."