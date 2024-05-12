In a proactive move to aid the villagers affected by the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in North Sikkim, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, under the Operation Sadbhavana project, conducted relief operations and organized a medical camp. The Corps demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the locals of Rangrang and Naga villages, reaffirming its solidarity with the affected communities.

The relief efforts saw the distribution of essential relief materials, providing much-needed assistance to the affected residents. This gesture symbolized the Corps' dedication to supporting the remote villages of Naga and Rang Rang during their time of need.

Additionally, the Trishakti Corps organized a medical camp, offering crucial medical investigations, medicines, and valuable insights on comprehensive health to the villagers. Over 150 patients from both villages benefitted from this noble endeavor.

Furthermore, local youths were empowered through an enriching lecture and video demonstration on the Agniveer Scheme, aimed at nurturing their potential and fostering a brighter future.

The Indian Army's initiatives exemplify a spirit of service and compassion, strengthening the bond between the armed forces and the local populace. Operation Sadbhavana, with its emphasis on community development, has played a significant role in positively impacting the lives of residents in border villages.

The Trishakti Corps reiterated its commitment to continuing such community-driven activities in the future, further promoting harmony and solidarity in the border villages of Sikkim.