In an address to constituents, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's (SKM) candidate for the Melli constituency, NB Pradhan, reaffirmed the party's commitment to fulfilling promises made to the people of Sikkim.

Speaking on April 17, Pradhan lauded Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and the SKM party for not only making pledges but also diligently delivering on them garnering widespread support in the process.

Highlighting the party's vision document, Pradhan stated the crucial aspects of rural connectivity, infrastructure development, and provision of basic amenities such as roads, water, community halls, playgrounds and electricity.

He assured the residents of Melli that these promises would be earnestly fulfilled under the leadership of the SKM party.

Acknowledging the support from senior members within the party, Pradhan attributed his candidacy to the collective decision of SKM and urged voters across Sikkim to rally behind the party in the upcoming elections.

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