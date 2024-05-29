Sikkim Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of Sonam Gyatso, the former MLA of Berfung Constituency. Gyatso, known for his simplicity, dedication, and unwavering commitment to public service, has left a lasting impact on the community of Berfung.

During his tenure, Gyatso tirelessly worked to enhance the lives of his constituents, focusing on development, education, and healthcare. His legacy of integrity, compassion, and leadership continues to inspire many in Sikkim.

In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister extended his deepest condolences on behalf of the people of Sikkim to Gyatso's family, relatives, and friends. He prayed for the almighty to grant them the strength to endure this irreparable loss and wished for Gyatso's soul to rest in eternal peace.

"Om Shanti," the Chief Minister concluded, as the state mourns the loss of a dedicated leader who made significant contributions to the community.